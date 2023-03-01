35 minutes ago

He is a tough tackling defender who clears all in his wake and jealously guides against his goalpost in a bid to prevent his side from conceding.

Daniel Amartey with all the brute force that he exudes on the pitch has a soft side as he has shown his generosity by remembering his humble beginnings and persons who helped him on his tough road to the top.

The Leicester City and Black defender has presented a brand new Toyota Vitz saloon car to a man who helped him during his playing days in Ghana.

According to an ace Sports journalist, Saddick Adams the gesture is to appreciate the man's kind gesture ten years after he provided him with food after training sessions while he was a young budding footballer in Ghana.

The towering defender departed Ghana ten years ago as he joined Swedish side Djurgarden before leaving there after a season for FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

He earned a dream move to English Premier League side Leicester City in the 2015/16 season winning the Premier League and FA Cup and has since become a household name in the Black Stars.

Amartey has made 17 appearances for the King Power stadium outfit in the Premier League in what has become a difficult campaign for the Foxes.

