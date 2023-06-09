50 minutes ago

In a video that has gone viral, Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey was seen engaged in a meeting with the newly appointed Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

The exact location of the meeting remains unclear, but the footage has been widely shared on social media, capturing the pair in a lively conversation.

Currently without a club after being released by Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League, Amartey's encounter with Pochettino has sparked speculation about his potential future.

As the new manager of Chelsea, Pochettino faces a significant challenge in revitalizing the fortunes of the club. Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and ended the campaign without securing any silverware.

Leicester City officially confirmed Amartey's departure on Sunday, signaling the end of his six-and-a-half-year tenure at the King Power Stadium. Amartey was among seven players released by the Foxes due to the expiration of their contracts.