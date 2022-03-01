1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh was at it again in Tuesday evening as he scored another free kick for his German Bundesliga II side St Pauli in the DFB Pokal game against Union Berlin.

It was the opener in the game in the 21st minute when he curled home a free kick from the edge of the box after it was teed up by a teammate.

Kofi Kyereh over the weekend scored another free kick for his side in their 3-1 win over Ingolstadt in the German Bundesliga II game.

Union Berlin got two goals to eliminate St Pauli from the DFB Pokal at the quarter finals stage with goals from Sheraldo Becker in the 45th minute and Andreas Voglsammer in the 75th minute.

VIDEO OF KOFI KYEREH'S FREE KICK:

