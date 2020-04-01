47 minutes ago

There have been several reports of assaults on civilians by personnel from the security agencies since the commencement of 2 weeks partial lockdown as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Though the Ghana Armed Forces has dissociated itself from such brutalities, a release by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations, stated that videos circulating on social media depicting such acts are doctored and re-cycled videos of past events – some of which did not even originate in Ghana.

In a video that has gone viral, police officials enforcing the lockdown at Trabuom near Kumasi allegedly beat the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Afigya Kwabre South in the Ashanti Region, Adu Poku Christian and a journalist with Net 2 and Oman FM.

It is reported the two were whipped with vehicle fan belts and horsewhips by the enraged security officers.

Mynewsgh.com reports that according to an eyewitness and an aide to the DCE, they were moving from one checkpoint to the other distributing nose masks, sanitizers and water but on reaching Trabuom Atimatim a confrontation ensued between the head of the police team and the DCE.

“A pickup vehicle was overloaded with some of the security men without recourse to the social distancing protocols. When the DCE sought to find out why and if he could be of help, the commander became angry and violent. He started beating up the DCE and was joined by his subordinates. I had to flee for my life”, he confessed to MyNewsGh.com.

It is reported that the camera of the Net 2 journalist was seized as well after he was seen capturing the heated exchange and alleged brutalities.

A two-week partial lockdown has been imposed in some parts of the country since Monday, March 30 under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) to combat the Coronavirus pandemic nationwide.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo imposed the restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East which is a municipality in the Central Region, Kumasi Metropolitan Area, and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.

This means that everyone residing in these areas must stay at home for the next two weeks or 14 days with the exception of the media, members of parliament, electricity companies, among other key stakeholders.

Only essential movements are tolerated, such as going out for food, water, medicine, banking transactions, or public toilet facilities. But, as much as possible, people are advised to stay at home.

Ghanaweb