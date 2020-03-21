1 hour ago

In the last few days a simmering war has been brewing between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel over the transfer fee of midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The deal was brokered by former Asante Kotoko midfielder and now a football agent Yusif Alhassan Chibsah.

Kwame Bonsu last year was transferred from Kotoko to the Caf Champions league champions for a reported fee of $150,000 but up till date the North African side have failed to pay a dime to Kotoko.

Esperance have reminded Kotoko of debts they owe them with regard to the illegal signing of Emmanuel Clottey as far back as 2015.

The said case which was sent to FIFA for arbitration went against Kotoko as they were instructed to pay Esperance $180,000 for illegally signing Emmanuel Clottey who at the time was contracted to Esperance.

Kotoko have on countless ocassions requested for their money bu the Tunisian club have told them that they now owe them $30,000 as the $150,000 for Bonsu's transfer has been used to offset Emmanuel Clottey's debt.

Yusif Chibsah who brokered the deal has to;d the world his side of the story.

