48 minutes ago

Ones final journey home is always very solemn and poignant with most dead person buried in coffins in Ghana except for some religions.

Persons who make coffins have adopted novel ways of making real life shaped artifacts into coffins with coffins being made in the shape of a bible,cars,beer bottles and a lot more.

Most often than not, the occupation of the deceased persons dictates what type of coffin the person may be buried in.

As for instance a dead pastor may be buried in a bible shaped coffin while a policeman may be buried in a gun shaped coffin.

A video has popped up on various social media platforms with a man been buried in a penis shaped coffin confounding most Ghanaians why his relatuves or family will decide to bury him in a penis shaped coffin.

Many mourners could be seen gathered at the funeral grounds as pallbearers display the coffin around with many people making funny noises about the shape of the coffin.

Many have suggested that the deceased who was buried in a penis shaped coffin may have been an accomplished womanizer that is why his relatives may have decided to bury him in a penis shaped coffin.

VIDEO BELOW: