Canadian defender Samuel Adekugbe has revealed that Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was in his home on Sunday night before the earthquake occurred on Monday dawn.

The Hatayspor defender is among the lucky ones who have been saved from the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and some parts of Syria.

More than 20,000 people have been reported dead in the damaging earthquake that rocked Turkey and someparts of Asia.

Adekugbe was relaxing at home with some teammates after a Turkish league game Sunday evening. The quake began as he started cleaning up his home when they left.

He went outside to find the road split and people yelling. After seeing the damage at his home, he drove the 20 minutes to the team training ground, seeing the devastation along the way — collapsed buildings, fires, people crying, digging in rubble.

Adekugbe says people are still missing, including the team's sporting director. There is confusion over the whereabouts of Ghana international Christian Atsu, who was at Adekugbe's home that night.

“There is still no news about Christian Atsu and Taner Savut. One of our outfitters died. One of the cooks working in the club's kitchen lost his daughter and mother. Another of our outfitters' wife will have to have her arm amputated,” the Hatayspor defender indicated in an interview on Thursday, February 9.

There are growing apprehension and anxiety regarding the safety and well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following fresh updates from his club.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

