2 hours ago

A broken Asante Kotoko fan could not hold back his tears after his side's latest defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Konadu Yiadom scored in the second half to give Accra Hearts of Oak a 1-0 win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the super clash at the Accra Sports stadium.

This is the second year running in which Asante Kotoko have lost the President's Cup game to bitter rivals Hearts of Oak.

The former WAFA centre back scored the winning goal with a well-placed header in the 57th minute, following a Linda Mtange well delivered free kick that beat goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The league game double as a President's Cup gam with Hearts of Oak getting three points, a coveted trophy and GHc50,000.

During an interview with 3sports, an avid Kotoko fan dropped in the club's colours could not hold back his tears.

VIDEO BELOW: