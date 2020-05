6 minutes ago

An upcoming Gospel Artiste, Mercy Donkor has disclosed that, VGMA Gospel Artiste, Diana Hamilton, is her role model.

In an interview with Ghissues.com, Mercy revealed that, she has always admired the VGMA Gospel Artiste in her career, loves her personality and that is why she always attends her programs and shows.

Mercy Donkor also said that, she is hoping and would like to meet her in person one day.