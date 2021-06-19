52 minutes ago

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric has rendered an unqualified apology to the referees in their match day 23 game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the entire football fraternity.

The Serbian trainer accused the referees for aiding Asante Kotoko get all the three points in their 3-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Dreams FC head coach, Vladislav Viric has been slapped with a one game ban and also fined an amount of GHC2,000 for unsavoury comments made after his side's match day 23 game against Asante Kotoko.

He was also ordered by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to in three days apologize to the Ghana Premier League and the officiating officials through the same medium something which he has done.

" My comment on officiating after our game against Kotoko was unfortunate and I apologize for my conduct"

“About my statement after the Kotoko vrs Dreams we lose 3-1 after that I said something which is not my job and I did not come here to do this, I spoke about referee and I want to use this opportunity to apologize to referees and people in Ghana who love football”.

VIDEO BELOW:

