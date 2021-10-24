3 hours ago

The driver of the black Mercedes Benz, who was captured in a viral video driving dangerously on the airport road in Accra has been arrested.

The “Reckless” driver was picked up by the Airport Police on Sunday morning after the video went viral.

The driver identified as Mr. Kofi Sasu was filmed driving a black Mercedes Benz dangerously under the Airport traffic light that had signaled motorists to stop.

He was captured recklessly driving into the middle of the four-lane road and, in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie fashion, turned his car in circles and eventually sped off before the traffic light turned green.

He is currently in Police custody assisting in an investigation as he is expected to be put before court on Monday.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20