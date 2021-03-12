1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have announced the signing of Japanese striker Jindo Morishita till the end of the season.

Jindo Morishita has spoken for the first time since joining the crabs on a one year deal.

The 25 year old striker becomes the first Japanese and Asian footballer to play in the domestic league and will play for the crabs till the end of season.

In a short video posted on the club's social media handles, the Japanese player introduces himself and says he is delighted to be in Ghana and can't wait to start.

He started his career as a professional football player in Africa with Zambia Super League side FC Muza in February 2019, and played in Indonesia as well.

The move was sponsored by Ghanaian power generating oufit Cenpower Generation Company managers of the Kpone Independent Power Plant.

