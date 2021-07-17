2 hours ago

Edward Nketiah was on the scoresheet for Arsenal as they drew 2-2 with Scottish Champions Rangers in a preseason friendly match at the Ibrox.

It is Arsenal's second preseason game after losing 2-1 to Hibernia last week in their first preseason game.

Nigerian International Leo Balogun opened the scores for Rangers in the 14th minute of the game before new Arsenal capture Nuno Tavares pulled parity in the 23rd minute.

The game ended 1-1 heading into the break with neither side able to get another goal.

It was the home side who drew first blood in the second half as they took the lead with another goal through Cedric Itten to make it 2-1.

Eddie Nketiah and his compatriot Thomas Party were introduced into the game in the 62nd minute and the latter pulled parity for Arsenal in the 8rd minute with a well taken strike.

