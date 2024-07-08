38 minutes ago

In a thrilling Coupe Nationale encounter on Sunday, Association Sportive des Forces Armées Nigériennes (ASFN) clinched a 1-0 victory over ASGN, thanks to a spectacular goal from Ghanaian talent Elvis Bernard Addae.

The 22-year-old Addae, who is enjoying his debut season in Niger, showcased his prowess with a stunning free-kick from 20 yards out during the first half.

His decisive strike proved to be the match-winner for ASFN, propelling them forward in the competition.

Addae, formerly of Susubribi FC, has been a revelation since joining ASFN, netting an impressive nine goals in just 30 league appearances.

His consistent scoring and impactful performances have solidified his place as a key player for the military-themed club.

With Addae's goal-scoring prowess and contributions, ASFN continues to make strides in Niger football, aiming for further success in both domestic competitions and beyond.