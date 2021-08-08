2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Toku was the saviour for his Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv as they defeated Slavia Sofia on Saturday afternoon.

He helped his side secure a 1-0 win over Slavia Sofia in what is his side's second win of the campaign which is three weeks old.

The first half of the game ended goalless as both teams nullified each other in a game which produced few chances.

Toku won the game for his side in the 64th minute with a long range strike from outside the 18 yard box into the right bottom corner of the post.

The 21 year old former Ghana youth star has now scored two goals for his side in three matches in the Bulgarian league this season.

He is on loan from lower tier Denmark side Fremad Amager until the summer of 2022 with an option to buy.

