3 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan could not fathom why he has a somehow fractured relationship with Ghanaians despite all his good deeds on and off the pitch.

After an eventful career spanning nearly two decades, Gyan is in the twilight of his career and without a club since leaving Legon Cities at the end of last season.

The former Sunderland, Al Ain striker has had a storied footballing career that was fraught with money spinning transfers and its fair share of controversies.

Football took Asamoah Gyan from Liberty Professionals to Italy, France, UAE, China, Turkey,India among others.

Gyan also played at three FIFA World Cups as he helped Ghana qualify for in 2006, 2010 and 2014 which he is the African with the most goals six at the FIFA World Cup.

He also has the enviable record as Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 caps.

Speaking at his official book launch at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra last Saturday, Gyan recounted how he is often told that he is the most hated Ghanaian footballer in Ghana's history but in the same vain tell him he is the most loved also.

"Sometimes I see people on the streets and then they tell me you are the most hated player in Ghanaian history but they also tell me I’m the most loved. I always sit down and ask myself why the hated part? And then I came to understand that it comes with the territory that I put myself.

I put myself into this position, when I started nobody knew who Asamoah Gyan was. It got to a time they knew it and with the support of my brother who I always mention. He is the key, he is the one behind my success. Sometimes criticism comes and people blame him for being a bad influence but they don’t know what he has done in the background,” he said.

