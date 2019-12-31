1 hour ago

Popular newscaster Nana Aba Anamoah, known for being one of the celebrities gifted with boobs, has flaunted them few hours to the end of the year.

In a video shared on Instagram, the renowned media personality was spotted in a dress which exposed her breasts while dancing to R2bees's 'Over' song at a party. Yeah, the year is indeed over!

A necklace which had the sign of a cross was also spotted around her neck with the cross dangling in between the twin towers.

While at it, Nana Aba was flanked by two men who joyously danced with her.

In instances where her long hair inadvertently covered her goodies, the vociferous news anchor cleared them off the way for utmost visibility.

Enjoy the video below:

Ghanaweb