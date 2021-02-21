1 hour ago

Two goals from Medeama debutant Ahmed Simba Toure was enough for the mauves and yellow to end the home invincibility of Elmina Sharks who were yet to lose a game at home.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors at the Nduom Sports Complex.

Irate fans of Medeama pounced on the center referee Eric Owusu Bempah and gave him some beatings of his life.

Games in the Ghana Premier League are being played behind closed doors but fans of cash strapped Elmina Sharks managed to sneak into the stadium to assault the match offical.

Despite the presence of police officers it did not prevent these irate fans who blamed the referee for their defeat on assaulting him.

