Caleb Ekuban is one of the best foreign players to have played in Albania. The Ghanaian striker was part of Partizan in the 2016-2017 season and all the red fans immediately fell in love with him. He had come on loan from Chievo and that season scored 18 goals with Partizan. Potency, speed, strong in duels and his ability to send the ball into the net.

Since that year, the career of the Ghanaian has grown. The two goals he scored against Skënderbeu in Korça convinced the skeptics that Ekuban was a special player.

Starova's boys won 1-2 in the final duel in late December 2016 and both winning goals were scored by Ekuban, who overturned the local advantage through James Adeniyi.

Partizani has remembered today this exciting and numerous match has been the comments of the fans, who find it difficult to forget a player like Ekuban. Today he is part of Trabzonspor, a team that leads the Turkish Super League, while next season he will see him in an even bigger club.

