Ghanaian teen sensation Kudus Mohammed finally ended his much touted move from Danish side Fc Nordsjaelland on Thursday.

His former club in a video posted on their twitter handle paid glowing tributes to the talented youngster where they detailed his career path from his neighborhood of Nima to Right to Dream Academy to FC Nordsjaelland and to Ajax.

"What a journey@KudusMohammedGH, we’re so proud of you. This is not a goodbye, it’s a we’ll see you again

We wish you the best of luck in Amsterdam and we’ll follow your continuous journey in life "

The hugely talented teenager swapped Denmark for Amsterdam where he will be playing with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

Kudus put pen to paper on a five year deal with the Dutch giants having been handed the no 201 jersey which was last worn by Lars Schone.

He joined Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in 2018 after the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India where he shone for the Black Starlets from the Right to Dream Academy.

In his first season he played for Nordsjaelland's reserves before before making the breakthrough to the first team in the 2019/2020 season scoring 12 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions.

