Two former Portuguese clubs of departed former Ghana winger Christian Atsu have paid a glowing tribute to his memory in their league game on Saturday.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu began his European adventure at FC Porto but was quickly loaned at to Rio Ave before he returned to his parent club a year later.

At the tender age of 17 years, the Ghanaian winger joined Portuguese side FC Porto in 2011 but was sent out on loan at Rio Ave for the 2011/2012 season where he scored six goals in 30 appearances.

He made a return to parent club FC Porto the following season where he scored once in 29 matches for Porto before leaving to join English Premier League against Chelsea in 2013 on a five-year contract.

At Chelsea, he went on several loan spells and never played any competitive game for the club with his first being a very successful spell at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem where he scored five goals in 30 matches and was named the Player of the season for the Dutch side.

Atsu had loan spells at Everton, Bournemouth, and Newcastle from Chelsea before sealing a permanent move to Newcastle United in the 2016/17 season as he helped the club secure promotion back to the English Premier League.

At the Magpies, he spent four seasons there before leaving as a free agent in the 2020/21 season to join Saudi side Al Raed.

After just eight matches, he left the Saudi side and returned to Hatayspor where he played just four matches and scored his goal on 5th February the Sunday before the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck which claimed the life of Christian Atsu.

He was survived by his wife Marie-Claire Rupio and three children.

