9 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan made a memorable start for Juventus Next Gen, scoring a remarkable volley in their Serie C match against Catania.

His exquisite one-time strike was a clear display of his quality, although it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-1 defeat at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta.

Afena-Gyan's debut follows a deadline day loan move from Cremonese, where he struggled for game time and form over the past two seasons.

Now with Juventus Next Gen, the former AS Roma forward is eager to revive his career, and his impressive start is a promising boost to his confidence.

Despite the team's loss, the 21-year-old's debut goal is a positive sign, and he will aim to build on this performance as he seeks more minutes and goals with Juventus Next Gen throughout the season.