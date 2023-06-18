2 hours ago

In a shocking incident during a Women's Division 1B League match played at Game Centre 3 in Tamale on Saturday, June 17, 2023, referee Abdul Rahman Sakina Nasara was heavily assaulted by coach Iddrisu Suheiru Napari, also known as Coach Kubli, of Tiyumbu Ladies.

The assault was described as a dastardly act, resulting in the referee being admitted to the hospital in serious condition. She is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

Following the incident, Coach Iddrisu S. Napari went on the run, evading the authorities. The Northern Regional Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him in connection with the assault.

The match itself was abruptly halted in the 38th minute due to the pitch invasion and subsequent assault on the referee by the Tiyumbu Ladies' coach. The disgraceful and unwarranted action has raised serious concerns about player and referee safety within the league.

Authorities are treating the incident with utmost seriousness and are committed to ensuring that justice is served. Acts of violence against officials have no place in sports, and steps must be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The assault on the female referee highlights the need for stricter measures to protect referees and maintain a safe environment for all participants in football matches. It serves as a reminder that respect, fair play, and sportsmanship should always prevail on and off the field.

VIDEO BELOW: