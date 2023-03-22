2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana still have the goodwill and allure they once had if that has slowed down in recent years.

Events on Tuesday afternoon in Kumasi will undoubtedly change this warped narrative as right from the Kumasi airport, ecstatic supporters of the Black Stars mobbed the team bus till they reached their hotel.

And when it was time for their first training on Tuesday, the situation was the same as almost everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Supporters were prevented from watching the training as the gates were locked and they were furious claiming that if this continues they won't watch the qualifier against Angola on Thursday.

Ghana will host the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium before traveling to Luanda on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.

VIDEO BELOW: