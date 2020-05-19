2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has shown that his benevolence has no bounds as the player has single handedly funded the rehabilitation of the the Mile 11 Broadcasting road in Weija, Accra.

The road in the area has been in a deplorable condition with gaping holes, gullies and some portions being swept away by erosion.

Residents have complained about the unmotorable road they have to contend with for years but the former Sunderland ace has helped in fixing it.

The contractor who was on the road is said to have abandoned the project mid way leaving the road in a poor state.

The former Black Stars captain posted a video of the works on his twitter handle: ''I am here to help the community. As you can see, the road has been very bad since the past days. Me being somebody here who feels I can help, I had to just volunteer and help the community as I normally do. I think this is third time I'm doing that.''

Asamoah Gyan has through his own resources procured a grader to put the road into shape before covering the long stretch with gravels.

