Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu was mobbed by scores of Ghanaian football fans who thronged to the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in Abu Dhabi to catch a glimpse of the Black Stars take on Switzerland.

Ghana defeated a strong Switzerland side 2-0 in their final World Cup game before taking on Portugal in their tournament opener.

Ghana opened the scores in the 69th minute as Salisu Mohammed headed home a flicked corner kick to open the scores for his first Black Stars goal.

The Black Stars doubled the lead as Antoine Semenoy who came on from the bench volleyed home a loose ball for his first Ghana goal in the 74th minute.

Coach Samuel Boadu is among some four local coaches who are being sponsored by the GFA for the tournament and was the toast of Ghanaian football fans outside the stadium.

VIDEO BELOW: