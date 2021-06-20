23 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko legend who doubles as the head coach of Division two side Thunderbolt Football club ,Joe Agyemang senior believes his former club Asante Kotoko cannot win this year Ghana Premier League title.

The porcupine warriors are contesting the Ghana Premier League title with five matches to end the season with the only thing separating the two sides being goal difference.

His side played and lost to Kotoko 3 - 1 in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 lash at the Nana Afrane Okese IV Park at Ejisu on Saturday.

" Asante Kotoko cannot win the GPL title and I will be very excited if Coach Samuel Boadu wins it" Joe Agyemang senior told Akakpo Agodji of Ashh fm.

The two sides will face off on Sunday 27th June,2021 in what has been termed as the Super Clash and the decider but the former Kotoko star who seems to have an affinity with Hearts coach Samuel Boadu believes the phobians will beat Kotoko at their own backyard to clinch the ultimate.

"I tip Hearts to win it because playing the super clash game in Accra will be difficult for my former club Kotoko" he disclosed.

Both Kotoko are currently tied on 53 points apiece with Hearts on top with a superior goal difference but even before that cliff hanger of a game Hearts must face Legon Cities while Kotoko play against Karela United.