1 hour ago

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Black Stars defender Kasim Adams has joined the anti-coronavirus campaign to help sensitize Ghanaians on how to stay safe from the deadly virus.

Several Black Stars players in worst hit countries in Europe have joined the campaign being organized by the GFA to share how to stay safe by adhering to the guidelines.

The novel coronavirus has caused the suspension of many sporting,entertainment and other activities worldwide as it has left many people battling for their lives whiles others have also died.

COVID-19 a flu like ailment which started in China December last year has swept through the world like world fire with Italy now the epicenter of the pandemic whiles others like Germany, France, Spain and UK are all experiencing its full force.

Although the fatality rate is not on the high, it has infected 277,055 with 11,423 deaths while 91,986 have fully recovered from the ailment as at Saturday 21st March 2020.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20