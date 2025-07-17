1 hour ago

A tragic mining accident at Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour District claimed the lives of four individuals on Tuesday, July 16, 2025, after a mining pit suddenly caved in, leaving around 20 others trapped underground.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown as emergency operations continue under difficult conditions.

Rescue teams made up of personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ambulance Service have been deployed to the site.

They are working in coordination with local residents to locate and rescue those still buried beneath the rubble.

Officials report that unstable ground conditions are significantly hampering rescue efforts, but teams remain actively engaged in the search. As of the latest update, no additional fatalities have been confirmed.

Authorities have assured the public that operations will continue until every individual is accounted for. A formal investigation into the cause of the collapse will be launched once the rescue mission concludes.

VIDEO BELOW: