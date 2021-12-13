1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong was on target for his Chinese Super League side Shenzhen FC but it was not enough as they succumbed to a 3-1 home loss against Shanghai Port FC on Monday morning.

The home side started the game slowly and had to pay dearly as the away side started the game on the front foot and broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with Li Shenyuan.

Brazilian midfielder Oscar dos Santos Emboaba added the second goal in the 42nd minute before the home side could pick themselves up.

The first half ended 2-0 in favour of Shanghai Port FC before Shenzhen FC reduced the deficit through Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong in the 50th minute to make it 2-1.

Before Shenzhen FC knew what had hit them Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy added a third goal for Shanghai Port FC to make it 3-1.

The 28 year old Ghanaian winger has scored four goals in 15 matches this season in the Chinese Super League.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20