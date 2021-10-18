20 minutes ago

French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot jammed to popular Ghanaian song Second Sermon composed by Black Sheriff after their surprise 1-0 win over league champions OGC Lille on Saturday.

The French minnows recorded 1-0 win over Lille at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, their first league win in seven matches this season since gaining promotion to the elite division in France last season.

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed who plays for Clermont Foot lasted the entire duration of the game and is believed to be the main brain behind making the song a hit one in the dressing room and among his teammates.

The whole team jammed to the hit song by the Ghanaian artiste after the win as they celebrated exuberantly in their dressing room with the UPSA student's hit music.

Clermont foot got the only goal of the game in the first half with a 32nd minute strike from Vital N’Simba to seal all three points for the host.

Jodel Dossou sprinted forward with a lung bursting run before Benjamin André's weak clearance fell to N’Simba who smashed a low volley beyond Grbic to open the scores.

VIDEO BELOW: