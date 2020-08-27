1 hour ago

FK Tirana were dumped out of the Champions League round of 2 qualifier game against Red Stars Belgrade at the Arena Kombetare.

Winful Cobbinah started the game but could do very little as his side suffered a one nil loss to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder played for 72 minutes before he was substituted by Jurgen Vrapi.

Cobbinah who had earlier missed a glorious chnace to have equalized was obviously angry and almost took off his shirt when he was substituted by coach Ndubuisi Egbo but stopped as it would have been a yellow card offence.

But immediately took off his shirt when he went to sit in the stands.

The 28 year old has been an integral part for the Albanian side

Cobbinah, who played an important role in the club winning the Albanian top-flight last season could be sanctioned by the coach.

The club returns to action next Monday when they face Teuta in Albanian Super Cup.

VIDEOS BELOW: