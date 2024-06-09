4 hours ago

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, is holding a durbar in honour of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

The durbar is expected to showcase a variety of cultural displays as part of the historic visit of the Asantehene to Ga State.

The visit follows the Ga Mantse's attendance at Otumfuo's 25th-anniversary celebrations and aims to strengthen the longstanding camaraderie between the Ga and Asante communities.

The Ga Mantse stated that his guest's visit is part of efforts to unite the Ga and Asante people and to dispel the perceived rivalry between the two tribes.

