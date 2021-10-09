6 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku has urged the Black Stars team to show their quality on Saturday when they face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Ghana won against Ethiopia by an unconvincing 1-0 score line before losing to South Africa by a similar score line which led to C.K Akonnor losing his job with Milovan Rajevac his replacement.

In an inspiring message before the match on Friday, the GFA boss urged the team to behave like big players and rise up to the occasion on Saturday.

"Tomorrow against Zimbabwe, I have absolute confidence in our ability to make ourselves and Ghana proud," said Kurt Okraku.

"I remember at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, I challenged each and everyone to behave like big players and I remember telling each and everyone if you are not a big player this is the door and I believe each and everyone here has the ability to rise up to the occasion against Zimbabwe."

Ghana have a two point advantage against their opponents going into the match after two round of games.

The Black Stars sit in second place with three points while the Warriors languish at the bottom of Group G with one point.

The two teams will lock horns at the Cape Coast stadium in a match day three encounter on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 4pm local time.

VIDEO BELOW: