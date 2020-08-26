36 minutes ago

President of Division One League side Tema Youth, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has accused the Ghana Football Association(GFA) of trying to buy his conscience with the appointment onto the Ad-hoc Compensation committee.

The former GFA Executive Council member was appointed onto the Ad-hoc Compensation committee of the GFAbut he later declined the post.

He was appointed together with Inter Allies’s Delali Senaye and Hearts of Oak Managing Director Frederick Moore, chairman for the committee.

The Ad-hoc committee was established by the exercise of the powers prescribed under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes.

It is mandated , as provided under Article 42(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, to propose to the GFA Congress the remuneration of members of the Executive Council.

Palmer has accused the GFA of trying to shut him up with the appointment that is why he decided to turn it down after initially agreeing to accept the position.

“I was never appointed to be part of the Division One. However, I accepted to be part of the Ad-hoc Committee but I later declined after I did my investigation and found out that I was only appointed to the GFA Ad-hoc Committee because they wanted to use that as a means to shut me up,” he alleged”, Osei Palmer said on Angel Sports.

Palmer is seeking justice at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for what he terms unfair disqualification from contesting the Ghana Football Association's Presidential elections in October last year.

CAS is expected to come out with their verdict on September 1, 2020.

