Ghana legend Stephen Tornado Appiah has released a video on social media which shows that he still fit despite not playing active football.

One would have thought former Black Stars captain wouldn’t be having too many training sessions but it seems that isn’t the case.

In a video he posted on his social media handle on Instagram, the former Black Stars captain was doing some heavy training which might make one think he has been called to the Black Stars.

Sharing these videos, he wrote;

“All progress takes place outside the comfort zone… @mrfitnessgh #beast #chorkormanian #stepapplifestyle”

