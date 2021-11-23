3 hours ago

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi was on the scoresheet for reigning European Champions Chelsea in their 4-0 demolishing of Italian giants Juventus.

Hudson-Odoi started seven games on the bounce for Chelsea in the Champions League game against Juventus for the first time in his Chelsea career in what has been a stop start career so far.

Reigning champions Chelsea progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League with an impressive win against Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

Trevor Chalobah, who was making his first European start for the Blues, scored the opener when he slammed home a loose ball following a corner after 25 minutes.

Chelsea were dominant throughout and got the second goal their performance deserved when Reece James controlled a clearance and volleyed across Wojciech Szczesny into the far corner eight minutes into the second half.

A third soon followed with Juventus looking shell-shocked and all at sea defensively as a short, sharp interchange of passes gave Callum Hudson-Odoi the chance to slot home at the back post.

The scoring was completed when Hakim Ziyech capitalised on a mistake from Juve midfielder Weston McKennie to cross for Timo Werner to tap home in added time.

It is the Italian club's heaviest defeat in the Champions League and demonstrated Chelsea's status as a serious contender to retain the trophy they won against Premier League rivals Manchester City in May.

VIDEO BELOW:



?s=20