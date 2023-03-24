3 hours ago

An ecstatic football fan breached security on Thursday evening as he stepped onto the pitch during Ghana's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The spectator climbed the glass wall at the Bab Yara Stadium onto the pitch before hugging Kudus Mohanned during the second half of the game before he was arrested by Police.

Speaking after the game the pitch invader revealed that he had set his heart out to step onto the pitch to take a picture with Kudus Mohammed.

He bragged that he was in the United Kingdom and invader Chelsea home grounds of Stamford Bridge before he was deported.

After the game, more spectators flooded the pitch in an attempt to have photos with the Black Star players.

A last-gasp goal from Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo was what Ghana needed to break down a very resolute Angolan side that sat back and proved very tough to crack.

Joseph Paintsil won a free kick on the right side of the penalty box, the free kick was effected and it fell to a Ghanaian player who prodded goalwards but it was cleared before Semenyo volleyed home to send the home crowd into raptures.

The Black Stars of Ghana will travel to Luanda on Monday to play the same opponents but will have to improve on their performance if they want results from that game.

In the past, pitch invaders have faced legal action, as was the case with a similar incident during Ghana's win over South Africa in 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also fined the Ghana Football Association (GFA) $10,000 over the incident.

