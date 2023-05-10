3 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and football enthusiast Yaw Dabo went on a tour of the studios of Spanish media outlet Marca earlier today.

The midget actor was in attendance on Tuesday evening as Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

He granted an interview to the renowned Spanish media outlet on Tuesday evening before he was sent on a tour on Wednesday.

Samuel Yaw Dabo took pictures with the staff of Marca and also did some personal photoshoots with a football but did Christiano Ronaldo's trademark 'Sui' as soon as he saw Cristiano Ronaldo's picture on entering the facility.

The actor recently was in France and also had a tour of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) where he met some popular players and some staff of the club.

Yaw Dabo has been involved in Colts-level football having founded a team in the lower divisions in Kumasi.

Yaw Dabo Academy is a Kumasi-based division two side owned by a veteran actor who is a huge football fanatic.

The actor is a big Manchester United fan and belongs to the school of thought that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.

Yaw Dabo is credited with the discovery of former Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

VIDEO BELOW: