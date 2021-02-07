3 hours ago

Actress and Entrepreneur Salma Mumin has accused Ghanaian bloggers for destroying their brand by focusing on negativity and ignoring their good works.

She says most bloggers in Ghana are always searching for negative news that will trend about celebrities instead of looking out for the good works they are doing.

As such this trend of negative news has poisoned the minds of most Ghanaians towards them since almost everyday all they hear about them is negative new.

She made this revelation in an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday evening accusing bloggers on spending more time posting junk news about them while neglecting the positive ones

“I blame bloggers because they are the news givers. What you give is what the public gets used to. For a very long time, Ghanaian bloggers or should I say, news makers are used to negativity. And they are destroying our image to other brand internationally. I am a celebrity and I know what I’m talking about. I’m not condemning them, I’m just saying sometimes some of the news that they carry, it portrays that we have nothing doing. I expect them to use the energy they use in posting my bikini photos to post my businesses.”

