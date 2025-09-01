1 hour ago

A Ghanaian man has been laid to rest in a coffin designed in the shape of a giant beer bottle, sparking widespread discussions and amusement on social media.

The unique burial, captured in a viral video, shows pallbearers carrying the beer-shaped coffin through the streets, accompanied by a lively brass band, dancing, and cheering mourners.

While parts of the atmosphere were solemn, the event was largely celebratory, reflecting the deceased’s character and passion.

This practice, often referred to as “fantasy coffins,” is a long-standing cultural tradition in Ghana, especially among the Ga people of southern Ghana. These coffins are custom-built to represent the profession, hobbies, or passions of the deceased.

Examples include:



A gari and beans (“gɔbɛ”) seller honoured with a bowl-shaped coffin



Palm wine tappers buried in kegs or climbing tool designs



Fishermen interred in boat-shaped caskets



Farmers, carpenters, hunters, and drivers celebrated with coffins resembling their tools of trade

In this case, the beer-shaped coffin symbolized the man’s lifelong love for the bottle, making his farewell as memorable as his passion.

Though the tradition may seem unusual to outsiders, in Ghana funerals are as much about celebrating life as mourning death. These custom coffins tell the story of the deceased, ensuring their identity and legacy live on even in death.

Over the years, Ghana’s fantasy coffins have gained international acclaim, displayed in museums and galleries worldwide as vibrant expressions of African identity and artistry. Yet, for many Ghanaian families, the practice remains deeply personal—an intimate way of honouring loved ones.

As the beer-shaped coffin made its final journey to the cemetery, it stood as a bold reminder of Ghana’s unique ability to blend grief with celebration, turning farewells into colourful cultural expressions of life well lived.

