A Ghanaian man residing in the United Kingdom, identified as Michael Boye Marquaye, has made an outlandish assertion, stating that he is the biological father of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

In a video that has gone viral, Marquaye, who claims to be an ex-footballer, is seen making this extraordinary claim at a shopping mall.

The video, which has garnered significant attention, shows Marquaye expressing his belief that he shares a paternal relationship with the renowned footballer.

However, it is important to note that no substantial evidence or official confirmation has been provided to support his claim even refusing to conduct a DNA when one passer-by suggested he conducts one.

Marcus Rashford, the highly talented striker, has risen to prominence in recent years, becoming a key figure for both Manchester United and the England national team.

His exceptional skills and off-pitch philanthropic efforts have earned him widespread admiration and respect.

It is not uncommon for individuals to make bold claims regarding their connections to famous personalities, particularly in the world of sports.

However, until substantial evidence is presented, it is essential to approach such claims with skepticism and await any official response from Marcus Rashford or his representatives.

As of now, neither Marcus Rashford nor Manchester United have publicly addressed the claim made by Michael Boye Marquaye.

It remains to be seen whether any further developments or clarifications will emerge regarding this intriguing situation.

