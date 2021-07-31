24 minutes ago

Socialite and social media commentator Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed various companies and institution who thronged the Christ Ambassadors School to present items to little Oswald.

She says that he is a rich kid and does not deserve such largess as they are poor orphanages and other places who need the donation or items than Oswald.

This follows the company's involvement in 9 year old Oswald's 'Our day' list handed to her mum during the end of term which went viral after a friend of the child's mother posted on Twitter.

The 'Our day list' generated a lot of response with more than 50 corporate and business entities trooping to the Christ Ambassadors School to support the young Oswald and make his wish come true.

More than 50 companies, institutions and business entities presented items to the little boy, Mrs Appiah a teacher at the school and the school as a whole but the biggest winner on the day was Oswald.

