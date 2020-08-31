1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong scored in his first appearance for Tanzanian giants Yanga SC as they marked their ‘Citizens Week’ with a 2-0 victory over Burundian side Aigle Noir on Sunday.

Fellow debutant Kisinda handed the celebrants a first-half lead in the 38th minute before Sarpong, who joined as a free agent from Rayon Sport the previous week – took six minutes of second-half action to cement the pre-season friendly win when he headed home a cross from inside the box.

Click the link below to watch the goal:

Yanga fans filled up the 60,000-seater Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam to celebrate and hope for a successful 2020/21 season.

And the fans were treated to possibly what to expect from the new-look Yanga team in the upcoming campaign as they seek to break the recent dominance of arch-rivals Simba SC who have won the Vodacom Premier League for three straight seasons.

Yanga, the 27-time league champions, unveiled their new coach Zlatko Krmpotic from Serbia and new signings including the two goalscorers, Kibwana Shomari, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Carlinhos and Waziri Junior.

Former Asante Kotoko forward Songne Yacouba was conspicuously missing as he was yet to arrive in Tanzania. He delayed his arrival with a request to attend to family issues in his native Burkina Faso and is expected to finally land in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Yanga also controversially announced Ghanaian Bernard Morrison who has switched camp to rivals Simba SC as part of their 28-man squad for the upcoming season.

The club insists the controversial forward is still contracted to them despite the Tanzania FA sanctioning his free-agent move to the champions as legal. Yanga say they are seeking redress at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).