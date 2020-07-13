2 hours ago

Ghanaian International Gilbert Koomson scored a brace on Sunday in the Norwegian Eliteserien for his side Brann in their 3-1 home win over Sandefjord.

The midfielder scored his fifth goal in seven league games in his side home triumph over Brann.

Koomson scored his first goal and his side second in the ninth minute after directing home a fortuitous ball into the net when the opposing team attempted to clear the ball.

Brann had earlier scored the first goal through Robert Taylor after connecting with a cross from the left side.

The Ghanaian player made matters safe for the home side in the twelve minute when he powered home a ferocious strike after ghosting into the opposing box from the right side.

Sandefjord pulled one back in the 22nd minute through Celorrio Yecora from the penalty spot to make it 3-1.

VIDEO'S OF KOOMSON BRACE BELOW:

