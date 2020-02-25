43 minutes ago

Ghanaian musician, actress now turned sex therapist Stephane Benson has given women and girls out there a new trick to know whether your husband,boyfriend is a cheat or potential cheat.

The musician turned sex therapist has in recent times been providing advise on relationship and sex on various social media platforms.

In a latest video cited by this portal, she claims that the easiest indicator to tell you that your husband,potential husband or boyfriend is a cheat is carefully to look at his manhood and balls very carefully when he undresses.

According to her If after careful observation you realize that your husband,boyfriend or potential husband has big hanging balls,my sister stay away because he is a cheat and unfaithful.

She claims she got to know this through extensive research and reading of books.

VIDEO BELOW: