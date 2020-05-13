1 hour ago

After the 2009 World Youth Championship in Egypt, Gladson Awako was among the squad at the tournament and did'nt feature much.

After the tournament he failed trials with Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan but later signed for Recreativo Huelva in Spain.

The Ghanaian midfielder has disclosed that he feels disappointed to have failed to secure those moves very early in his career.

Now 29 and playing for Accra Great Olympics, the former TP Mazembe midfielder has opened up about his failed moves to Europe.

“I am disappointed because I had chances to travel outside to train with some European clubs like Tottenham, Inter Milan, Monaco, but it didn’t happen the way I wished. However, I still moved on and I believe that things will get better,” He told Pulse Ghana

Awako added that much is expected of players at the U-20 level by clubs.

“It is different from playing in the U-17 team. It is the U-20 so those clubs out there have some expectations because you are already mature. If you are playing for the U-20 you have already hit 18, 19, 20 years of age so you should be a matured player. They have some target that they want to see from the player”. He added.

Gladson Awako after the U-20 World Cup in Egypt moved to the Spanish side, Real Club Recreativo de Huelva in 2010 but soon returned to the Ghana Premier League to play for Kpando Hearts of Lions.

After a year Hearts of Lions, he moved to Berekum Chelsea where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2011 and reached the group stages of the CAF Champions League in 2012.

After excelling on the domestic scene, he joined TP Mazembe in 2012.

He returned to the Ghana Premier League in 2019 after a spell with Phoenix Rising Star in the United States.

VIDEO BELOW: