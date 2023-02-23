1 hour ago

The whole of Ghana has been thrown into a state of disbelief and sorrow following the disappointing news that Christian Atsu has not been found following Monday's earthquake in Turkey.

It has claimed the lives of more than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria with the Ghanaian winger unaccounted for till now.

Celebrated Gospel Musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton has joined the growing chorus of Ghanaians who in unison are saying a word of prayer for the 'missing' Hatayspor winger for a miracle.

The musician said a passionate and heartfelt prayer for God to show up for the beleaguered football star as she fought back tears that rolled down her cheeks on national TV with Kafui Deye.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

“If you have seen him, we thank God but where is he? Nobody knows where my brother is and it is giving me sleepless nights,” Christiana Atsupie told crimecheckghana.org in an exclusive interview.

“I am in a confused state now; I don’t know whether my brother has been rescued or not.

“This is a delicate situation for anyone to toil about, I know the team is doing what they can to look for their relatives as well as teammates but why would you release a statement confirming his safety when you have not seen him?” she quizzed.

Meanwhile the Hatayspor club doctor, Gurbey Kahveci revealed on Wednesday that the Ghanaian has not been found and it was a case of mistaken identity.

“When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked but he was not there. At the moment, we accept that the sporting director, Savut Taner, and Christian Atsu were not found unfortunately.”

Atsu's family home in Ogbojo in Accra has been filled with sorrow and sadness as ace Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah visited the player's home on Wednesday.

VIDEO BELOW: