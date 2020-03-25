1 hour ago

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has urged everyone to help in the fight against the lethal coronavirus.

The former Ghana captain has further advised Ghanaians to take seriously the guidelines outlined to help stop the spread of the virus.

He has also charged all privileged persons in society to help since government alone cannot alleviate the plight of every Ghanaian in their bid to fight this deadly disease.

Ghana has recorded 68 cases of the novel coronavirus disease with three deaths as at Wednesday 25th March 2020.

"As an icon, people look up to me. I urge all celebrities, all those who are fortunate, let’s give back to the community because this is the time that people need up. People need our support," he said in a video posted on his Twitter page.

"Let’s do this to help the government because the government cannot do this alone. We can’t depend on the government, these are our lives. We have to protect one another; we have to stick together."

"Let’s take precaution, stay at home, use your hand sanitizers, let’s do everything possible to protect ourselves," he concluded.

