3 hours ago

Marriage is one sacred thing most Ghanaian women will jump to at a canter but a pretty lady believed to be in her thirties is running away from one.

The lady whose name was given as Ewura Adwoa appeared on Kumasi based Akoma FM, where she narrated that she was connected to a gentleman online by a third party.

She says that she was in awe of the gentleman but had not seen him before so they did a video call someday and the man was exactly her specification.

According to her, she met the gentleman whose name she provided as Emma and he was ready and willing to marry her but says she no longer want to marry him due to his extra ordinary large penis size.

The lady says that she likes the gentleman a lot but due to his large penis she cannot endure the pain during intercourse when they marry.

VIDEO BELOW: